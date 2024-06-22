 Terror-funding case: No interim bail or custody parole for Engineer Rashid; matter adjourned till July 1 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Terror-funding case: No interim bail or custody parole for Engineer Rashid; matter adjourned till July 1

Terror-funding case: No interim bail or custody parole for Engineer Rashid; matter adjourned till July 1

Newly elected Lok Sabha MP Rashid has moved court seeking interim bail or custody parole to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions

Terror-funding case: No interim bail or custody parole for Engineer Rashid; matter adjourned till July 1

Lok Sabha MP from North Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Rashid. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 22

Newly elected Lok Sabha MP from North Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Rashid, arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case, failed to secure interim bail on Saturday with a special court here adjourning the matter till July 1.

The court asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a response to his plea and also inform it about when he could take an oath as an MP.

The newly elected Lok Sabha MPs are scheduled to take oath on June 24, 25 and 26.

During the hearing, Rashid’s counsel sought custody parole for him to take oath and cited a recent order where AAP leader Sanjay Singh, an accused in the Delhi excise “scam” money laundering case, was allowed identical relief to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP recently.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta, however, observed that the charges levelled against Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, were on a different footing from those faced by the AAP leader.

The NIA submitted it is in the process of consulting Parliament and Tihar jail authorities “regarding the prayer sought by the applicant for his oath ceremony.”

“Let reply, if any, be filed by NIA on 01.07.2024 before the concerned Court. As directed vide order dated 18.06.2024, NIA is also directed to apprise the court about the date on which the applicant / accused may take Oath as Member of Parliament.

“Put up for consideration before the concerned court on 01.07.2024 at 11 am,” the judge said the its order.

The judge allowed the NIA’s prayer for time to file its reply.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi argued for releasing Rashid on bail, asserting, “He is the person who won the election with a vast majority. People love him and want him to fight in parliament democratically.

“It is my (Rashid’s) constitutional duty to take oath. I am compelled to beg before them for taking an oath. This is really shameful. The court may direct the jail authorities to contact the Lok Sabha Secretariat, direct NIA to contact the Lok Sabha Secretariat, or direct the Lok Sabha Secretariat to specify the date on which Rashid may take oath,” the counsel said.

Rashid has moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror-funding case. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The former MLA’s name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who the NIA had arrested for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case. Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

4
Comment THE GREAT GAME

Why Delhi is shaken and stirred

5
Entertainment

Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

6
Chandigarh

Bank guard shoots dead 28-year-old in Majra following altercation

7
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

8
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

9
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

10
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to ensure fair conduct of exams

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA

The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...

Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand’s Deoghar in NEET ‘paper leak’ case

Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand’s Deoghar in NEET ‘paper leak’ case

NEET-UG was conducted by NTA on May 5

GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, carton boxes, water sprinklers

GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

Council also okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, wat...

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...


Cities

View All

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Power theft dents exchequer by ~1,800 cr a year

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year