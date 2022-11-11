Terror-funding module busted in Kupwara dist, six arrested

PTI

Srinagar, November 10

A terror-funding and recruitment module was busted in Kupwara district with the arrest of six persons, the police said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Yougal Manhas, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, described the arrest of the six accused as a major success against the perpetrators of terrorism in the valley.

“The Kupwara police, along with Army's 21 RR and 47 RR, busted a deep-rooted terror-funding and recruitment module running in north Kashmir,” the SSP said.

He said after receiving multiple inputs regarding Bilal Ahmed Dar of the Cheerkote area, a joint operation was launched by the Army and police to nab him from Nutnussa and he was arrested.

After thorough interrogation, Dar revealed, he along with five other persons from different parts of north Kashmir were running a terror funding racket under the garb of a fake NGO called “Islahi Falahi Relief Trust” (IFRT), which claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy families, Manhas said.

“He (Dar) was actively involved in coordinating the funding for terror activities and aiding recruitment by organising secret meetings in different villages where they would try and lure young people into terror activities,” Manhas said.

The SSP said on Dar's disclosure five other persons were arrested. He identified them as Wahid Ahmed Bhat, Javed Ahmed Najar, Mushtaq Ahmed Najar, Bashir Ahmed Mir and Zubair Ahmed Dar, resident of Cheerkote.

The module was being coordinated by Pakistan-based handlers to aid the operations of “Tehreek-e-ul Mujhahideen Jammu and Kashmir” (TuMJK) in north Kashmir, the SSP said.