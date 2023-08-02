 Terror funding: NIA raids 7 places in 4 J&K districts : The Tribune India

Terror funding: NIA raids 7 places in 4 J&K districts

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said as part of efforts to disrupt and dismantle the terror financing network in Kashmir, it has conducted widespread raids in four districts of the Valley in the NGO-terror funding case relating to collecting of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 1

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said as part of efforts to disrupt and dismantle the terror financing network in Kashmir, it has conducted widespread raids in four districts of the Valley in the NGO-terror funding case relating to collecting of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities.

The NIA said, “Extensive raids were conducted at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, on the premises of Trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations.”

Raids were also conducted at locations associated with NGO Programme Coordinator Khurram Parvej and his associate Irfan Mehraj, it added. Both Parvez and Mehraj were arrested by the NIA in March this year, as the agency’s investigations revealed their role in raising funds for the JKCCS from various charities based abroad, and using these funds to foment trouble and terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

