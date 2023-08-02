Terror funding: NIA raids 7 places in 4 J&K districts

New Delhi, August 1
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said as part of efforts to disrupt and dismantle the terror financing network in Kashmir, it has conducted widespread raids in four districts of the Valley in the NGO-terror funding case relating to collecting of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities.
The NIA said, “Extensive raids were conducted at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, on the premises of Trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations.”
Raids were also conducted at locations associated with NGO Programme Coordinator Khurram Parvej and his associate Irfan Mehraj, it added. Both Parvez and Mehraj were arrested by the NIA in March this year, as the agency’s investigations revealed their role in raising funds for the JKCCS from various charities based abroad, and using these funds to foment trouble and terror in Jammu and Kashmir.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn
Parl empowered to make laws for Capital: Shah
No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later
BJD, YSRCP to back BJP