Terror funding in J&K: SIA conducts raids in Faridabad, Delhi

Jammu, April 10
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K today conducted raids in Delhi and Faridabad in connection with a terror funding case.
This was for the first time the SIA stepped out of J&K for the purpose of investigation. The teams were assisted by the Delhi police and other security agencies while covering places in the National Capital and in Faridabad, sources said.
During the searches, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones and documents have been seized, the sources informed. —
