Terror hideout busted; arms, ammo seized in Reasi

Jammu, May 12

Security forces, including the Army and J&K Police, on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Reasi district in Jammu division and recovered heavy volume of arms and ammunition. Nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were among the ammunition recovered.

The hideout was unearthed by the security forces during a search and cordon operation in Kot Budhan forest in the Mahore area this morning. The operation was launched after information was received by security forces regarding the presence of a hideout.

Security forces recovered nine IEDs fitted with electric detonators, three pistols along with three magazines and 20 rounds, one kg explosive powder, seven explosive safety fuses, 21 batteries of various types, 50 m electric wire, 15 AK assault rounds, eight metre rope, one blanket and three dressing bandages, an official said.

The security forces are continuing their search for more such hideouts being used by ultras in the area.

