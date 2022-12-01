Terror hideout busted in Poonch, weapons recovered

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

The Army busted a hideout and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Nabana area of Poonch on Wednesday.

Soon after Army men received an input regarding the presence of a terrorist hideout in Nabana village of Surankote, an operation was launched in the forest area. Local policemen were also involved in the operation for the specific area identification where the hideout was present.

An Army spokesperson said the intelligence input pointed to the presence of a cache of war-like stores. During the search, an AK-47 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, seven AK magazines, one pistol and its magazine, five Chinese grenades and 69 rounds of 7.62 mm gun were seized.

A few days ago, the Army had also launched a cordon-and-search operation in border area of Mendhar after reports of some suspicious movement in the area. The traffic on the Jammu-Poonch highway was also stopped for a brief period, but nothing could be found.