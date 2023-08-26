 Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, two held : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, two held

Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, two held

Security forces recover cache of arms and ammunition, including a Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 90 rounds and a pen pistol

Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, two held

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune File



PTI

Srinagar, August 26

Security forces have busted a terror module in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district with the arrest of two people, including the wife of a slain terrorist, police said on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that based on specific input about the movement of a hybrid terrorist, a checkpoint was established in Dardgund area of the north Kashmir district on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He said a person tried to flee on seeing security personnel at the checkpoint and was subsequently arrested.

A pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds and other incriminating material were recovered from him, the spokesman said and identified the accused as Shafayat Zubair Rishi, a resident of Nesbal Sumbal.

During his questioning, the accused disclosed that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms and ammunition from a woman identified as Munira Begum -- the wife of slain terrorist commander Yousuf Choupan. Begum was also arrested, he said.

The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who “exfiltrated” to the neighbouring country in 1999 and was working for the revival of terrorists in the district.

Rishi was involved in a blast in Kothibagh in 2000 in which 14 people, including 12 police personnel, were killed and had remained associated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and later on with terror outfit Al-Badr.

Rishi was also involved in the burning of an Army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009 and is out on bail in the case.

On the disclosure of Begum, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including a Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 90 rounds and a pen pistol that were to be delivered to Rishi, from a nearby forested area, the spokesman said.

During questioning, it was known that Begum had gone to Pakistan twice, the spokesman added.

Rishi admitted that he was about to receive Rs 47 lakh for the revival of terrorism in the district.

With the busting of this module, the security forces have successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror handlers in reviving terrorism in the district. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

2
Himachal

Shimla: IGMC Hospital gets a wake-up call, water enters new OPD block from the nullah it stands on

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

4
Punjab

AAP slams Punjab governor over President's rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

5
Punjab

May recommend President's rule: Punjab Governor to Bhagwant Mann

6
Himachal

Tiger which migrated from Uttarakhand's Rajaji reserve found in Himachal Pradesh

7
Himachal

Kullu: No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

8
Haryana

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

9
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

10
Entertainment

Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby: ‘Our little princess Aura’

Don't Miss

View All
The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Top News

After governor’s warning, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says he has already replied to most of questions

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point to unravel lunar secrets

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point to unravel lunar secrets

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said touchdown spot of Vikram la...

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists at ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 landing area to be known as Shiv Shakti Point, says PM Modi

August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi

FIR filed against Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher in slap video case

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over ‘hate politics’

The action comes a day after a video showing a teacher askin...

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

The passengers of the private party coach had arrived from U...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

5 Amritsar SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Century-old Amritsar orphanage basks in glow of film Sardar Udham's success

Akal Takht bans ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee from holding meetings

Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC warns raagis over violating copyrights of Gurbani telecast

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

G20 Summit: Airlines plan to cancel 160 domestic flights at Delhi airport

G20 Summit: Airlines plan to cancel 160 domestic flights at Delhi airport

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Social media norms for cops

Man chops off wife's hands, flees hotel in Delhi

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Jalandhar: Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Jalandhar: 47 days on, 8,000 acres still submerged in Lohian block

35-yr-old father of three dies of 'drug overdose' in Kapurthala

Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

French visa fraud: CBI raids agent's house in Ludhiana

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over ‘wrong marking’ of answer sheets

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

Punjabi University: Retd judge submits report in UGC scholarship fund scam

ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases