Terror module busted in Sopore, four associates of militants held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 28

Security forces busted a module of the radical Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday. Four militant associates have been arrested. A joint team of the police and the Army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) established a checkpoint in Sopore on a specific input about the movement of militants.

The police said Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a handler of the group, was among the four arrested members and a huge cache of arms and ammunition had been recovered.

According to a police spokesman, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat of Chanapora, Srinagar, along with Ishfaq Ahmed Shah of Budgam, was caught at a checkpoint in Sopore. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, 10 rounds and three grenades, were seized from them. During interrogation, they spilled the beans about two terror associates, identified as Abdul Majeed Kumar of Bernate in Boniyar and Abdul Rashid Kumar of Pattan. They too were arrested and a pistol, a magazine, 10 rounds besides 11 grenades were seized from them, the spokesman said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the busted module was being handled by Ahsaan Dar and Chaudhary from across the border.

“The module was instructed to ensure a continuous supply of arms and ammunition in Kashmir for carrying out attacks on outsiders, civilians and security forces to instill fear in the minds of the people. The effective action by security forces has averted a possible major tragedy,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, policemen along with Army’s 42 RR and CRPF personnel recovered arms and ammunition, including 202 AK rounds, three detonators, 7.62 mm 26 rounds, two rounds of INSAS, wrapped in a polythene bag hidden under boulders at Bund Lalgam area of Awantipora.

14 grenades, 2 firearms seized