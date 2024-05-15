Terror probe: SIA raids multiple locations in Valley

PTI

Srinagar, May 14

The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with the probe into the terror killing of a man from Bihar in Anantnag district, officials said here.

The SIA sleuths conducted searches at 11 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours, the officials said.

“These searches were conducted by SIA in connection with ongoing investigation of case FIR No 87/2024 of PS Bijbehara, pertaining to the killing of non-local street vendor Raja Sah on April 17, 2024, at Jablipota, Bijbehara to ascertain larger criminal conspiracy behind this killing," they said. During searches various articles, including mobile phones, have been seized.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Bihar #Kashmir #Srinagar