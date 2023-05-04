Terror threat, alert sounded along Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, Cantt schools shut

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

An alert has been sounded at all Army installations along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway following intelligence inputs about a terror attack. All schools inside cantonment areas in Jammu, Samba and Kathua remained shut on Wednesday while those in civilian areas operated as per schedule.

2 militants shot in Kupwara gunfight Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a gunfight as security forces foiled an infiltration bid at Pichnad in Machil sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said. Inside

Sources in intelligence agencies, however, said no movement of terrorists had been observed so far. A message sent to parents by Kendriya Vidyalaya inside Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu read: “As per instructions received from nominee chairman, students residing outside Sunjuwan campus will not report to school tomorrow (May 3) due to security reasons.”

Even as the message generated concern among parents, the Army did not specify the nature of security reasons and the duration for which it would continue.

The intelligence agencies had already alerted the J&K Police and the Army that terrorists might try to disrupt the G-20 meeting scheduled this month in Srinagar. The police have increased vigil even in Jammu city. The Border Security Force too has strengthened the security grid and increased patrol along the border with Pakistan.

Sources said there were strong inputs that terrorists might try to infiltrate from the border along Pakistan in Kathua, Samba and other areas. “Army installations have been put on high alert in some districts of Jammu division. The alert is expected to continue till the G-20 meeting in Srinagar,” said the sources.