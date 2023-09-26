Terrorist, 8 associates involved in cross-border smuggling of arms arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, September 26

A terrorist and eight terror associates, including two women, involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition were arrested in separate operations as security forces unearthed two terror modules in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.

The terrorist associates were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists for carrying out terror activities.

Giving details at a press conference in Baramulla, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Baramulla, Amod Nagpure, said on September 21, police, through reliable sources, came to know that Yaseen Ahmad Shah, resident of Janbazpora Baramulla, is missing from his home and has joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF.

TRF or The Resistance Front is the shadow outfit of the LeT.

Nagpure said a case was registered and investigation was taken up.

On receipt of the information, based on human/technical intelligence, during mobile vehicle check-point (MVCP) checking at Tapper Pattan, the security forces apprehended the terrorist on September 22.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession, the SSP said.

During questioning, Shah disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad, resident of Takiya Wagoora.

Accordingly, security forces raided his residence and subsequently arrested him, the SSP said.

Upon his disclosure, two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession, he added.

The next day, the SSP said, during the further course of interrogation of the terrorist, and on his disclosure, a pistol, a pistol magazine and eight live rounds were again recovered from his house at Janbazpora.

Shah disclosed the names of his women associates as Nigeena, resident of Vijipora Hajin, and Aafreena alias Aayat, resident of Patpora Shalteng Srinagar and upon their disclosure, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession, Nagpure said.

On Monday, during further questioning of Shah and Ahmad, they disclosed the names of two more associates as Mudasir Ahmad Rather, resident of Takiya Wagoora, and Showkat Ahmad Malik, resident of Wagila Wagoora, the police officer said.

Upon their disclosure, he said, a Chinese grenade, a pistol, a pistol magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from their possession.

The investigation has revealed that the terrorist along with his five associates were operating on the directions from Pakistan-based handlers and were planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas, the SSP added.

A case under sections of UA(P) and Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is going on.

In another operation, the SSP said, a terror module was unearthed with the arrest of three terrorist associates of LeT outfit.

During checking at Paranpeelan Bridge Uri, security forces noticed two suspected persons coming from Dachi towards Paranpeelan Bridge and tried to flee while noticing the naka party, but were apprehended tactfully, Nagpure said.

During their search, two Glock pistols, four pistol magazines, two pistol silencers, five Chinese grenades and 29 live pistol rounds were recovered from them.

They were taken into custody and have been identified as Zaid Hassan Malla, resident of Mir Sahib Baramulla, and Mohammad Arif Channa, resident of Stadium Colony Baramulla.

The police said the terror associates were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities.

A case under the Indian Arms Act and UA (P) Act was registered and investigations was taken up.

During the course of investigation, they disclosed the name of their associate as Aftaar Ahmad Lohar, resident of Surankote Poonch, who was subsequently arrested, the SSP said.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar