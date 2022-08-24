Lashkar terrorist captured at LoC, was given Rs 30,000 to attack Indian post by Pak Colonel

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 24

A terrorist who was caught alive after being shot at near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri has told the Army that he was paid Rs 30,000 by a Pakistani Army Colonel to attack a forward Indian post.

Tabarak Hussain (32) was apprehended after being shot at by the sentries at a post along LoC after he tried to enter into the Indian territory on August 21.

On the morning of August 21, soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Nowshera spotted movement of two to three terrorists close to LoC. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence, when he was challenged by alert sentries.

“The terrorist tried to flee, however, was brought down by effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists, who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out,” said Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand.

“Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of PoK has confessed about their plan to attack the Indian Army Post. Hussain stated that he was sent by a Colonel of Pakistan Intelligence Agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees. Tabarak also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time,” said the Army PRO.

The go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Yunus Chaudhry. Tabark was earlier captured by Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated later.

Army was able to foil another bid of terrorists in Laam sector of Nowshera on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. As the group of terrorists was crossing the LoC, the soldiers continued to monitor their movement through the night vision devises.

A group of 2-3 terrorists tried to infiltrate into the Laam sector of Nowshera. “As the group moved further they entered into a mined area. Two ultras were eliminated due to mine explosion and the third possibly went back. On August 23 morning a search was launched and the bodies of two of them were recovered,” said Commander of Nowshera Brigade Kapil Rana.

Rana said that war-like stores were also recovered. “One AK-56, 3 magazines and large quantity of ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists. As the area is mined, search operation is being carried out carefully even now,” he said.

As per Army, another terrorist is possibly injured and is hiding in the area or has gone back taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage.