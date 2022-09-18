Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Ramban; arms, ammunition seized

Ramban/Jammu, September 18
Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of some arms and ammunition, police said.
The hideout was unearthed during a joint operation by the police and Army in the Tetharka forest area of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division, a police official said.
He said an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, a Chinese pistol with a magazine and 36 cartridges, a knife, four AK-47 rifle magazines with 198 bullets, 69 nine mm pistol rounds, a binocular, a camera and a wireless set were seized.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos
No objectionable videos found with the accused so far: Mohal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours
Kejriwal assures strict action against guilty; Punjab School...
Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges
The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...
'Pathological liar': Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah reintroduction
Modi had made the remarks after releasing three of the eight...
Sonali Phogat death case: CBI, forensic officials reach nightclub ‘Curlies’ for investigation
The actor and BJP leader was allegedly drugged at the nightc...