Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu’s Reasi; huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu, April 13
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed that they have busted a terrorist hideout in the Mahore area of Reasi district in Jammu.
Police said that the operation was launched based on reliable information regarding the presence of a terrorist hideout in the area.
“During the search and cordon operation, the security forces recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout in the Lancha area of Shajroo,” the police said.
Police said that the recovery includes a tiffin IED with electric detonators, two pistols, two magazines, 19 pistol rounds, about 400 gm explosive powder, 40 AK 47 rounds, four pics of loc/br, five sixer pistol rounds, one electric detonator, six 9 volt DC battery, two lithium ion 12 volt battery, electric wire 2 bundles (approx 40 metres), plastic rope approx 5 metres, one steel plate, one steel glass, one bag, three torn bedsheets.
