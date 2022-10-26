Terrorist killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar October 26

The Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a major infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district in the wee hours of Wednesday, an Army spokesperson said.

Based on specific information from the police, corroborated by other intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration of a group of the LeT terrorists through Forward Sudpura in Karnah tehsil of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by security forces, said the spokesperson.

“Alert troops on anti-infiltration grid intercepted two terrorists trying to infiltrate into own side in the forward area close to the Line of Control. Around 1:45 AM on Wednesday, the infiltrating terrorists were fired upon, leading to the elimination of one terrorist,” the Army said in a statement.

However, taking advantage of darkness, the other terrorist managed to flee to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, it said.

A search operation was launched on Wednesday morning and that resulted in the recovery of one AK series rifle, two pistols and a large quantity of ammunition and war-like stores, the Army said.

The eliminated terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Shakur, 32, son of Yakub, of Syedpura in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“A number of inputs pertaining to possible infiltration by a group of LeT terrorists through Sudpura were received by security forces. Based on the above inputs, the area was kept under constant surveillance. Timely action and close coordination between the Army, J-K Police and other intelligence agencies led to the foiling of the infiltration attempt and potential threat to peace in the hinterland,” the Army said.

“Continued engagements along the Line of Control are uncanny reminders of efforts by Pakistan to infuse terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding,” it said.

“Youth in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are being used as cannon fodder by Pakistan state policy for the last three decades with a fruitless aim to constantly disrupt progress towards collective peace,” it added.

Handing over counter-insurgency and counter-infiltration to J-K Police is seen as a long-term solution by top Army officials to exert dominance over Kashmir.

They say J&K Police should remain at the forefront of the law and order situation against the militancy and security forces working jointly in a coordinated manner.

As the Army has been doing rebalancing and realignment its forces to counter the Chinese threat from the northern borders, J&K Police are now joining the Army in counter-infiltration operations along the LoC in north Kashmir.

In May, J&K Police joined the Army in counter-infiltration operations and killed five militants in three separate gunfights.

On May 26, three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and an Army porter were killed after a joint team of police and the Army foiled an infiltration attempt of militants at Jumagund village near the LoC of Kupwara.

Even authorities have decided to equip J&K Police personnel with American 500 Sig Sauer 716 assault rifles and 100 Sig Sauer MPX 9mm

