Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, April 11
One terrorist was killed on Thursday in the ongoing operation against hiding terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Police said the body of an unidentified terrorist was lying at the encounter site in the Frassipora village, two km away from Pulwama town.
“The operation is still going on,” police said.
Army and police had started a cordon and search operation during the early hours of Thursday following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.
As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering an encounter.
Searches are still going on in the area, police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
On Nijjar killing, Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel, ‘We have stood up for Canadians’
Trudeau accused the previous Conservative government in the ...
17 pilgrims killed, 38 injured as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
The pilgrims were going to pay homage at remote Muslim Sufi ...
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...