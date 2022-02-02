Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

PTI

Srinagar, February 2

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nadigam village in Nowpora area of the district, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which a terrorist was shot dead by security forces.

The spokesman said further details of the incident are awaited.