Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter in J-K

Srinagar, April 1
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
In the ensuing exchange of firing, a terrorist was killed, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, the official added.
The operation is on, he said.
