Terrorist movement suspected in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, November 20
Security forces on Monday launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after information was received about suspected movement of terrorists, sources said.
They said the movement of terrorists was reported in the Saloki forest area in Rajouri.
According to the sources, a joint team of security forces is conducting the search operation.
