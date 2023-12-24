Terrorist shot dead during intrusion bid in Akhnoor

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the international border by a group of four terrorists in Khour of Jammu’s Akhnoor on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A terrorist was killed, the Army stated. The incident comes amid heightened alert in the Jammu division on the border as well as the Line of Control (LoC) after the ambush of an Army vehicle by terrorists, killing four personnel.

Others flee Army personnel saw four terrorists trying to infiltrate. The intruders were fired upon and they were seen dragging the body of a slain terrorist back into their territory.

Nagrota-based Whit Knight Corps, in a post on X, said that the suspected movement of four terrorists was seen through surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23. The Army stated the terrorists were seen dragging the body of a slain militant back into their territory. Heavy firing was heard by local residents in the villages close to the border. The Army has installed sophisticated gadgets to detect the movement close to the border and the LoC where terrorists make frequent attempts to enter into the Indian side.

With the higher reaches of the UT covered with snow, terrorists often make attempt, especially during foggy nights, to infiltrate from plain areas of Jammu.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu