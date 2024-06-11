 Terrorists behind Poonch ambushes suspected to have led Reasi bus attack : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Terrorists behind Poonch ambushes suspected to have led Reasi bus attack

Terrorists behind Poonch ambushes suspected to have led Reasi bus attack

Combing operation launched to track down perpetrators | NIA team visits spot

Terrorists behind Poonch ambushes suspected to have led Reasi bus attack

Rescue work underway at the attack site in the Ransoo area of Reasi district on Monday. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 10

A day after a terror attack on Hindu pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu division, in which nine people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed, an NIA team along with forensic experts reached the spot and gathered samples to assist the local police to ascertain the identity of the group behind the dastardly attack.

A bus with 51 people, which was on its way from Shiv Khori temple to the Vaishno Devi shrine, came under heavy terrorist firing at Ransoo on Sunday evening, due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in the bus plunging into a deep gorge.

4 grilled for ‘helping’ ultras

  • The police have questioned at least four persons from Reasi and adjoining areas on the suspicion of helping the terrorists.
  • Cops have procured CCTV footage of the bus after it crossed a forest picket minutes before it was attacked.
  • It is being investigated if the bus was being followed to pass on precise information to the terrorists hiding in the forest area ahead.

As per officials, at least eight pilgrims who are undergoing treatment suffered gunshots as the terrorists kept on firing on the crashed vehicle from the main road. The injured said the firing continued in intervals for over 15 minutes after the bus fell into the gorge.

The security forces have launched a search operation near the forest area of the attack site. Drones and sniffer dogs were being used in the operation. A control room has been established by the Reasi district administration to provide necessary assistance to the victims.

Victims were sleeping

Most of us were sleeping when the terrorists opened fire at the bus. Soon after the firing started, we thought that it was the sound of crackers. However, the driver and conductor told us to duck. —Santosh Kumar, Victim

Santosh Kumar, a pilgrim who suffered a fracture, said many pilgrims were sleeping when the terrorists opened fire at the bus. “Soon after the firing started, most of us thought that it was the sound of crackers. However, the driver and conductor of the bus told us to duck. The driver was hit due to which he could not control the bus. I saw one terrorist in the middle of the road who was firing on the bus,” said Kumar.

Kumar said the firing continued for at least 15 minutes even when the bus had collided with trees in the gorge. Ajit Gupta, son of Rajesh Gupta, who was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) for treatment of his injuries, told The Tribune that a group of eight people, including his father, had started their journey from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on June 4.

Ajit, who was on his way to Jammu from UP, said his father and others was scheduled to return on the evening of June 9 by train from Katra. “The group had some time left, so they thought to visit Shiv Khori temple. However, all eight members of the group were injured in the incident. Thankfully, none of them is in a serious condition,” Ajit said.

A joint security force temporary headquarters by the J&K Police, Army and CRPF has been set up at the site and the operation is on to neutralise the perpetrators. Sources in the Army Intelligence informed that the modus operandi in the attack was the same like the one in three ambushes on military vehicles in Poonch district since the past one year. Sources said that the three earlier attacks were similar to the attack on the bus.

There was an ambush on a military vehicle in Surankote on May 4, in which one IAF man was killed; the attack on Army vehicles on December 21 last year had left four soldiers dead; and an attack on an Army truck on April 20 last year had claimed the lives of five soldiers. All three attacks took place in Poonch.

“All these ambushes took place on roads, which meander through thick forest areas. The terrorists attacked the vehicles on a turn, so that the driver could not see the ultras beforehand and the driver was always targeted first, before bullets were sprayed on other sides of the vehicle,” said a source. The pilgrim bus was also attacked on a turn in a forest area in a similar manner.

Sources in the police said at least two terrorists were involved in the attack. “While one came on the road to attack the bus from the front, the other, probably a sniper, kept hiding in the forest. It is believed that it is the same group of terrorists which was behind ambushes in Poonch,” a source said. Terrorists usually travel in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi through forest areas.

A crucial meeting of senior Army commanders of the region also called on Monday at the headquarters of 16 Corps at Nagrota in Jammu. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of pilgrims, who were killed, and Rs 50,000 each for those injured. The injured were being treated at different hospitals.

Jammu ADGP Anand Jain also reached the attack site to review the situation today. Those who were killed in the attack have been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Reasi, who was the driver of the bus, and Arun Kumar of Katra, the conductor. Passengers who were killed included Anurag Verma, Ruby, Pooja Sawhney her two-year-old son Titu Sawhney, Rajinder Prasad, his wife Mamta Sawhney and Shivam Gupta, all residents of UP and Rajasthan.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch #Reasi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

5
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

6
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

10
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge of respective ministries

Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too

Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest