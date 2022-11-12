Terrorists fire at two non-local labourers in Anantnag district of J-K

Srinagar, November 12
Militants on Saturday shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
“#Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of #Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
The police said the area was being cordoned off to look for the attackers.
