Home / J K / Terrorists, security forces exchange fire in J-K's Poonch

Terrorists, security forces exchange fire in J-K's Poonch

One Army personnel injured in firing and shifted to a hospital, say officials
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:51 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Army personnel during a search operation. PTI file
A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

“Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping,” Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Officials said one Army personnel was injured in the firing, and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

