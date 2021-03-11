Terrorists shoot at civilian near his Shopian residence in J-K

Srinagar, June 1
Terrorists opened fire at a civilian near his residence in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, leaving him injured, police said.
A police official said the incident happened around 8.45 pm near Farooq Ahmed Sheikh’s residence at Rakh Chidren Keegam.
He said the injured was moved to the nearby Pulwama hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted
SSP said different police teams, including the cyber cell, w...
Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case
Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning; has not resigned from cricket board, clarifies secretary Jay Shah
Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, ...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...
'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...