Terrorists shoot at civilian near his Shopian residence in J-K

PTI

Srinagar, June 1

Terrorists opened fire at a civilian near his residence in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, leaving him injured, police said.

A police official said the incident happened around 8.45 pm near Farooq Ahmed Sheikh’s residence at Rakh Chidren Keegam.

He said the injured was moved to the nearby Pulwama hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.