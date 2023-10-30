Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 30

Terrorists shot dead a migrant labourer in Pulwama on Monday.

Police said the terrorists fired upon a labourer, identified as Mukesh of UP, at Tumchi-Nowpora area of Pulwama, who was injured.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

The area has been cordoned off.

