Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, October 30
Terrorists shot dead a migrant labourer in Pulwama on Monday.
Police said the terrorists fired upon a labourer, identified as Mukesh of UP, at Tumchi-Nowpora area of Pulwama, who was injured.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
The area has been cordoned off.
