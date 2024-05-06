 Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

A search operation underway in Poonch. ANI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 5

With yet another attack on military vehicles in which an Indian Air Force (IAF) man was killed by terrorists in Poonch district on Saturday evening, the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri have emerged as the epicentre of ambushes and encounters.

Multiple incidents in one year

May 4, 2024: 1 IAF man killed in ambush in Surankote, Poonch

Dec 21, 2023: Four soldiers killed by terrorists in Surankote

Nov 22-23: Two officers among 5 killed in Kalakote encounter

Sept 13: One soldier killed in encounter in Rajouri’s Narla area

May 5: 5 Army commandos killed in IED blast in Rajouri’s Kandi

April 20: 5 soldiers killed in ambush at Bhatta Dhurian, Poonch

Lethal ammo

  • Security forces concerned about steel bullets used by terrorists to ambush military vehicles
  • Such bullets made of hardened steel can pierce armoured vehicles and cause major damage
  • Even bulletproof vests become vulnerable if steel bullet fired from close range

Most of the ambushes on vehicles in both districts along the Line of Control (LoC) took place where the roads meander in deep forest areas. All attacks were coordinated and pre-planned with terrorists taking at least three different positions to attack military pre-planned with terrorists taking at least three different positions to attack military convoys. On Saturday, when an IAF convoy was on its way to Sanai Top in the Surankote area in Poonch, it came under heavy fire near the Shahsitar area. Five IAF men were injured in the attack, of whom one succumbed to his injuries.

Sources in the Army intelligence said in all recent attacks, the ultras were likely aware of the movement of military vehicles. “They spray steel-coated bullets on trucks, which makes it nearly impossible to escape unhurt. The terrorists are well trained in ambushes. They know the positions they have to take during the attack. Even in Saturday’s attack, bullets were fired from at least three different directions,” said a source.

The strategy of “hit and run” by terrorists where they open indiscriminate firing on military vehicles and escape into deep forest area before the reinforcements come has turned the attention of Army commanders towards this new technique. However, despite multiple ambushes in the past one year, the forces have not been able to devise a strategy to prevent these. The incidents have also raised questions on the security scenario in the region and failure of intelligence. After last year’s April 20 ambush near Bhimber Gali, five Army commandos lost their lives in the Rajouri’s Kandi area on May 5 when terrorists triggered an explosion as the soldiers reached near them.

On November 22 and 23, two officers among five soldiers were killed in an encounter in the Bajimaal area of Kalakote in Rajouri. Two terrorists, including a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, were also shot dead.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

3-kg heroin seizure: Police get 4-day remand of drug peddlers

Three of family killed in mishap near Mehta

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal