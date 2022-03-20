‘The Kashmir Files’ far from truth: Omar Abdullah

PTI

Srinagar, March 19

The National Conference (NC) on Friday broke its silence on ‘The Kashmir Files’ saying while the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits was a stain on Kashmiriyat, the movie was “far from the truth as the filmmakers had ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs” who had also suffered from militancy.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah said that if ‘The Kashmir Files’ was a commercial movie, no one had an issue, but if the filmmakers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round.

Meanwhile, CPM leader MY Tarigami said the migration of Kashmiri Pandits was a tragic chapter of Kashmir’s history, but showcasing bloodshed for “political gains” was dangerous for the country and the people. “It is our misfortune that Kashmir has been for the last so many decades continuously going through a tragic situation,” he said. —