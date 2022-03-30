'The Kashmir Files' film row: BJP seeks apology from Arvind Kejriwal

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 29

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina today demanded an apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “rubbing salt into the wounds” of terror victims, including Kashmiri Pandits.

The demand comes amid a war of words between the AAP national convener and the BJP over ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie which is based on the exodus of Pandits from the Valley in 1990s.

At a press conference, Raina said, “It is unfortunate that an elected CM and his legislators mocked the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs committed a grave sin.” —

