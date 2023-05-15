 5 medical students injured in scuffle over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu, FIR registered : The Tribune India

5 medical students injured in scuffle over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu, FIR registered

Scuffle took place after a student shared a link of the film in official group of 1st-year students, which was objected by one of his batchmates

5 medical students injured in scuffle over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu, FIR registered

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Jammu, May 15

Five medical students suffered injuries after a scuffle ensued between two groups over 'The Kerala Story' movie at a hostel here, police said on Monday.

The principal of the Government Medical College has termed the incident as "unfortunate" and assured students that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible to maintain peace in the institute.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said an investigation into the matter is underway.

"There has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in GMC hostel Jammu. Cognisance of the matter has been taken and investigation is going on," the SSP said.

The protesting students said the scuffle took place late Sunday night when a student shared a link of the controversial film in the official group of first-year students, which was objected by one of his batchmates, stating that the group is meant for academic purposes only.

The student, who had objected to the sharing of the link, was later confronted and assaulted inside the hostel, leading to a scuffle as more and more students along with some outsiders joined the ruckus.

Students alleged that members of a right-wing group were brought into the hostel from outside, who shouted religious slogans and attacked one of the students with a sharp-edged object, injuring him in the head besides roughing up several others.

The outsiders fled before police arrived at the scene.  Students staged a sit-in on the main road after the incident.

A group of students even boycotted their classes and assembled outside GMC hospital this morning to press for an inquiry and demand appropriate action against the culprits.

"It was a deliberate attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. The Kerala story movie is not some holy sculptures…People have different opinions with regard to the controversial film and everyone is free whether to watch or not to watch the movie," a student said.

He demanded that culprits be identified and appropriate actions be taken against them as a deterrent to ensure a peaceful atmosphere on the campus. "The CCTV footage is available to nail the culprits." Principal GMC Shashi Sudhan Sharma visited the protesting students and assured them that action will be taken as per the law of the land.

"There was a scuffle in the boys hostel and five students suffered minor injuries. Four of them were discharged immediately, while one of them who had received stitches in the head, is being discharged within two hours," Sharma, who visited the emergency ward to enquire about the injured student's health, told reporters.

"A WhatsApp message worked as instigation but the situation is well under control (now). The interference of some medicos who have left the institute and some others was recorded," she said, adding an FIR has already been lodged and the disciplinary committee is doing its job.

Sharma said they want to send a strong message that there is zero tolerance for such types of unfortunate activities in the premier institute where the students have come for professional courses and not to indulge in such types of things.

She said security has been stepped up and discipline will be ensured. "This institution has a lot of responsibility towards patient care and there is no scope for activities that promote regionalism or discrimination based on religion, caste, creed and colour." Reacting to a post shared by a social media user showing one of the injured students undergoing treatment, the Peoples Democratic Party president attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly dividing people on communal lines.

"Shocking that GOI (Government of India) promotes & encourages violence through movies stoking communal fires. The blood of innocents is being spilled to quench BJPs insatiable thirst for petty electoral dividends. Request @OfficeOfLGJandK ji to take cognisance & punish the culprits," Mufti wrote on Twitter. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

2
Punjab

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

3
Haryana

Haryana Govt fails to remove toll plaza, people up in arms

4
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

5
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen, Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebs mark Mother's Day with these special pictures

6
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

7
Punjab

Punjab Diary: Sukhbir Badal and Manpreet - united yet divided

8
Haryana

CM Manohar Lal Khattar says Haryana ready for simultaneous polls

9
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

10
Entertainment

Nora Fatehi shows Rema 'how India does Afro beats', makes him dance to 'Naach meri rani' in this viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka chief ministership: Congress observers to hand over report to president Mallikarjun Kharge

Race for Karnataka CM's post; Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi to meet AICC leaders

His visit comes a day after the Congress's newly elected leg...

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...

Punjab increases electricity tariff; Bhagwant Mann says it won’t affect common man

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

Says the increase will be borne by the government

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The fact of the matter is BJP did not do well in Karnataka, ...


Cities

View All

Man ‘molests’ air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit Agarwal excels with 99.6%

ISC Class XII exams: Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

Tihar Jail SP gets notice for shifting 2 inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

Protesting wrestlers want BJP's women MPs to come out in support

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12 today

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Rewarding Jalandhar electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Unlike Sangrur, meticulous planning worked for AAP in Jalandhar bypoll

Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end