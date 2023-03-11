The New York Times spreading lies about India: Anurag Thakur

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday accused The New York Times (NYT) of “spreading lies” about India, describing an opinion piece published in it on the freedom of press in Kashmir as “mischievous and fictitious”.

“New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT’s so-called opinion piece on freedom of press in Kashmir is mischievous and fictitious, published with the sole motive to spread propaganda about India and its democratic institutions and values,” Thakur said on Twitter.

“This is in continuation with what NYT and a few other like-minded foreign media have been spreading lies about India and our democratically elected Prime Minister. Such lies can’t last long,” the minister said.

The US-based newspaper has alleged curbs on information flow in Kashmir.