These elections about roads, electricity, water, says Azad

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 18

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said he was concerned over rising unemployment in J&K, even after the revocation of Article 370. Azad questioned the narrative of the PDP and the NC — who have been saying this election was not about development — saying: “If you can’t provide jobs, water, and electricity, then why are you in politics? To make wealth?”

Flays arrest of party workers Wherever I go, I find people complaining that their sons were picked up this morning, yesterday or the day before yesterday. Such harassment should be stopped completely during elections. Ghulam Nabi Azad, DPAP Chairman

He added that these fundamental issues were crucial for the well-being of people and claimed that the DPAP was committed to tackling unemployment, improving education and ensuring basic necessities for all.

“PDP and NC leaders claim it’s not about bijli and pani. If that is the case, what will the MP do with the funds he receives? Will he use them for himself? These parties have only exploited people with false promises and slogans and done nothing on the ground,” Azad said. The DPAP chief said acts of harassment of political workers by the administration were alarming. “We must not harass any worker unless we have strong evidence. This is an attack on democracy,” Azad said.

Azad said J&K had limited resources and now it was facing the added challenge of “outsiders” claiming the jobs meant for locals. “The impact of militancy on education has left many young people without employment opportunities,” he said.

