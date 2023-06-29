Think, rethink consequences of Uniform Civil Code: Farooq Abdullah to Centre

Srinagar, June 29
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the Centre should not push through with the Uniform Civil Code and rethink consequences of implementing it.
“They should rethink about it. This is a diverse nation, people of different races and religions live here and Muslims have their own shariah law,” Abdullah told reporters at Hazratbal after offering Eid-ul Azha prayers.
The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the government should think and rethink about the consequences of implementing the UCC. They should keep all this under consideration and instead of pushing it through, they should think of the consequences. Lest, there might be a storm,” he added.
His remarks come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for UCC and wondered how a country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.
Abdullah also welcomed the pilgrims visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the annual Amarnath yatra.
“I welcome the yatra. I pray to Allah that it is successful and the yatris return with blessings,” he said.
