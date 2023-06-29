 Think, rethink consequences of Uniform Civil Code: Farooq Abdullah to Centre : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Think, rethink consequences of Uniform Civil Code: Farooq Abdullah to Centre

Think, rethink consequences of Uniform Civil Code: Farooq Abdullah to Centre

Abdullah’s remarks come two days after PM Modi made a strong pitch for UCC

Think, rethink consequences of Uniform Civil Code: Farooq Abdullah to Centre

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. PTI file



PTI

Srinagar, June 29

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the Centre should not push through with the Uniform Civil Code and rethink consequences of implementing it.

“They should rethink about it. This is a diverse nation, people of different races and religions live here and Muslims have their own shariah law,” Abdullah told reporters at Hazratbal after offering Eid-ul Azha prayers.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the government should think and rethink about the consequences of implementing the UCC. They should keep all this under consideration and instead of pushing it through, they should think of the consequences. Lest, there might be a storm,” he added.

His remarks come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for UCC and wondered how a country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

Abdullah also welcomed the pilgrims visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the annual Amarnath yatra.

“I welcome the yatra. I pray to Allah that it is successful and the yatris return with blessings,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP gives 'in-principle support' to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

2
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

3
Nation

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

4
Punjab

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

5
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP's Deoband

6
Punjab

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

7
Nation EXPLAINER

‘Pasmandas': How and why this category of Indian Muslims has become BJP's ‘focus’

8
World

Man smuggles 800 Indians from Canada to US using Uber, jailed

9
Diaspora

Canada opens doors for 10,000 H-1B visa holders, Indian techies to benefit

10
Punjab

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to meet ethnic strife victims during 2-day visit to Manipur

Rahul Gandhi’s convoy en route violence-hit Churachandpur stopped by Manipur Police at Bishnupur

The convoy has been stopped fearing violence along the route...

Heavy rain pounds Thane, Palghar in Maharashtra; 2 swept away in flood waters, many areas inundated

Heavy rain pounds Thane, Palghar in Maharashtra; 2 swept away in flood waters, many areas inundated

Several low-lying areas in Thane’s Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulha...

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

Classes scheduled for Wednesday evening in Hagey Hall, where...

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called upon I...

Dispensaries ailing, not a penny for upkeep in 17 years

Punjab's dispensaries ailing, not a penny for upkeep in 17 years

Many units declared unsafe in Punjab | Doctors working from ...


Cities

View All

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Tomato prices soar across Amritsar district due to dip in supply

Three inmates try to escape from Amritsar Central Jail

Police file challan against Amritpal Singh's aides in Ajnala clash

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Tahli Wala bazaar residents

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Untimely rain derails DSR technique of paddy sowing in Bathinda

550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

Chandigarh to miss August 15 deadline for solar power generation

At Rs 60-90 per kg in Chandigarh, tomatoes burn a hole

Chandigarh to have six new fuel stations

Panjab University gains, but still not in top 1,000 universities of world

Dera Bassi tray factory gutted in major fire

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

Man booked on charge of posing as Delhi L-G, had contacted 2 DDA officers online

Award projects only after approval from local bodies: PWD to officials

Delhi government has released Rs 100 cr for DU colleges, says Atishi

Bodies of three men recovered

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Neglected Chandan Nagar park turns into parking lot

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

99.8% in favour of Uniform Civil Code, reveals survey

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Choked Barewal drain worries Panj Peer Road area residents in Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate attaches Ludhiana firm's properties worth Rs 24.94 crore

International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer

Sewer connections of 9 units snapped in Ludhiana

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Six arrested for ‘killing’ man to claim insurance money

Patiala DC honours soldier who saved girl from drowning

Minister visits midwifery training Institute