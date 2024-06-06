Third batch of 75 Agniveers attend attestation event

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 5

The third batch of 75 Agniveers were attested in a ceremony on Tuesday at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Srinagar, a Defence PRO said in a statement.

“The arduous training of young and determined Agniveers commenced on November 1, 2023. The 31 weeks of training was designed to mould them into battle ready soldiers, thereby exposing them to tough and challenging physical and mental conditioning. The Agniveers also imbibed military ethos, regimental tarteeb, social etiquettes, camaraderie and unrelenting sprit to be a disciplined soldier and a responsible citizen of India,” the statement added.

“As a mark of respect, the event commenced with Rastriya Salute to the National Flag followed by marching in and oath taking parade which was reviewed by Brig HS Burn, Commandant, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, and pipping of Agniveers. Thereafter, the Bana Singh Parade Ground reverberated with the regimental song followed by National Anthem, which electrified the entire environment,” the statement added.

“Brig HS Burn, Commandant, JAK LI Regimental Centre, extended his compliments to the Agniveers and their instructors for successful completion of training and expressed his satisfaction towards appreciable training standards achieved by the Agniveers amid the intense schedule. The proud parents were also presented with ‘Gaurav Padak’ for their selfless contribution of their wards towards the service of the nation,” the statement added.

