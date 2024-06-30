Third batch of over 6,600 pilgrims leaves Jammu base camp for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, June 30
A third batch of 6,619 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two separate convoys to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Sunday.
About 14,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres on the first day of the 52-day annual yatra, which commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on Saturday, the officials said.
The third batch, including 1,141 women, left in 319 vehicles between 3:50 am and 4:45 am amid tight security.
It was raining in Jammu when the pilgrims left for Kashmir, the officials said, adding that 3,838 devotees opted for the Pahalgam route while 2,781 were heading for Baltal to perform the yatra.
With this, a total of 13,103 pilgrims left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since June 28 when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.
The pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the cave shrine, housing a naturally-formed ice lingam, last year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket
Congratulates Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy, lauds...
Koi ‘Ro-Ko’ Na: In triumph and retirement, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stick together
The ‘Salim-Javed’ of Indian cricket scripted one hit epic af...
Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli post T20 World Cup win: ‘So grateful to call you my home’
Kohli makes his first fifty of this tournament in Saturday’s...
Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory
Virat Kohli, Arshdeep, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Sin...
From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Gavaskar, all hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph
India’s first T20 world champion skipper Dhoni leads the cho...