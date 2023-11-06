This Kashmiri Muslim potter burns midnight oil to craft lamps for Diwali

ANI

Srinagar, November 5

In a gesture of communal harmony, a Kashmiri Muslim potter is burning the midnight oil, crafting lamps for Diwali as he is preparing 20,000 lamps ahead of the festival of lights.

Muhammad Umar, who is a resident of Nishat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, is working round-the-clock to meet his deadline. “During Eid, they (Hindus) make products for us, and they get employment. Similarly, during Diwali, we make products for them and get employment,” Umar said.

Speaking about the economic significance of Diwali for craftsmen in the Valley, Umar said, “When Diwali comes, we get employment as well. The person to whom we will sell these diyas will be selling them in wholesale, and he will profit from it as well. We are very happy when Diwali comes because we get order in bulk.” Umar believes that if art forms in Jammu and Kashmir are revived, the problem of unemployment will cease to exist in the Valley.

“If we bring to life art forms in Kashmir that are on the decline or have died, unemployment will cease to exist automatically,” Umar said.

Umar decided to revive his family craft after completing his graduation. He learned the craft of pottery from his father. “Pottery is our family tradition. My grandfather and father were also potters. I learned pottery from my father. After completing B.Com, I decided to take forward my family tradition and revive this art, which is on the decline in Kashmir,” he said.

The Kashmiri entrepreneur said the demand for his products increased when people learned about the side effects of using daily essentials made of plastic.

Umar said, “Last year we got an order of 15,000 diyas. This year, we have prepared for an order of 20,000 diyas. 5,500 diyas are ready. There are a few days left for Diwali. So we will be able to complete more than 20,000 diyas this time.”

