 Those aiding terrorists to be dealt with under Enemy Agents Ordinance: J&K DGP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Those aiding terrorists to be dealt with under Enemy Agents Ordinance: J&K DGP

Those aiding terrorists to be dealt with under Enemy Agents Ordinance: J&K DGP

Those aiding terrorists to be dealt with under Enemy Agents Ordinance: J&K DGP

J&K DGP RR Swain during inauguration of the newly constructed building of Cyber Police Station, in Jammu. PTI



PTI

Jammu, June 24

Locals who are found supporting foreign terrorists will be dealt with under the Enemy Agents Ordinance, which is much harsher than Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said on Sunday.

The Jammu region will be cleared of all foreign terrorists within the next few months, he claimed.

Talking to reporters, the police chief said the National Investigation Agency has taken over the investigation in the June 9 terror attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi district. He said police here had also arrested six people in connection with the firing incident in Kathua district on June 12 and the case was handed over to the State Investigation Agency.

Ten people, including seven pilgrims, returning from Shiv Khori temple and a CRPF jawan were killed and scores of others injured in four terror incidents between June 9 and 12 in Reasi, Doda, and Kathua districts. Two Pakistani terrorists were also killed in one of the encounters in Kathua.

“Locals found supporting foreign terrorists will be dealt with by the enemy agents ordinance which carries a minimum sentence of life imprisonment or death. This Act, introduced to counter Pakistani raiders or invaders in 1948, is much harsher than UAPA,” the DGP said.

He said the foreign mercenaries have no locus standi to be here and that they only come to kill civilians, trigger civil strife, destabilise the government, and force their ideology on the people.

“These fighters do not fall in the purview of investigation and only deserve kinetic action … I have always said that we will win this fight with the help of the people, with village defence guards, special police officers and in support of central armed forces,” he said.

Swain said terrorism was wiped out from Jammu in 2005, 10 years after it spread its tentacles to the region, and vowed to eliminate it again. “We are determined and confident of eliminating all the terrorists within the next two to three months.” He said special courts will be set up for trials of those arrested under Enemy Agents Ordinance. “There are two angles to it – one is, all I have to prove is that there was a foreigner and the person has assisted him,” he said.

Asked about the presence of Pakistani regulars among the terrorists operating in Jammu region, he said, “It hardly makes any difference. It is a matter of tactics, for us he is an enemy whether he has come from a uniformed background, a jail or a terror factory.” He added, “We will try to minimise such losses with the help of training, determination and tactics. We will defeat the enemy and if they think we are shying away just from the fear of losses, they are mistaken.” Asked about the terror attacks in Jammu region, he said police have made six arrests from Kathua and also made a breakthrough by arresting a conspirator in the Reasi terror attack case.

“Reasi terror attack case was handed over to NIA and similarly, the Kathua case was given to SIA. We actively consider handing over terror attack cases to professional agencies so that the investigation is carried out in a sustained way to unveil the conspiracy, identify those who facilitated, aided and abetted the crime and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

5
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

6
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

7
India

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

8
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

9
Ludhiana

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

10
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Three nabbed with 1 kg opium, 250 gm heroin

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Cabinet ministers write to PM, urge him to solve water crisis

Cabinet ministers write to PM, urge him to solve water crisis

AAP neglecting water scarcity amid ‘satyagraha’: Opposition

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jewellery shop robbery cracked within 24 hours

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union