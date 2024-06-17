Those behind Reasi attack to pay heavy price, warns L-G

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 16

As the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led government in J&K and Bharatiya Janata Party are facing criticism over growing militant attacks in Jammu, which for few years was seen as militancy free region, Sinha today “appealed to the people to stay united and provide information to the police force and security agencies to completely neutralise the terror ecosystem.”

Giving his message to the people on the third anniversary of his radio message called ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, he said, “Let me assure the people that those behind the (Reasi) attack will pay a very heavy price.”

He said the record voter turnout in the recently concluded parliamentary election reflects people’s unwavering faith in democracy and the Constitution. Sinha called upon the people to come together to welcome the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine which will commence on June 29.

While talking about his radio programme, he said, “Awaam Ki Awaaz, the people’s voice completes three years. Valuable suggestions from citizens helped in policy making in diverse sectors. It has also strengthened ‘jan bhagidari’ (people’s participation) at the grassroots level and encouraged people to actively participate in the nation-building process,” Sinha added.

During this month’s edition, Sinha appreciated the efforts of citizens like Tarun Sharma and Sunaina Abrol from Jammu, and Kashmir’s Shabbir Ahmed Dar in popularising yoga and transforming it into a jan andolan (people’s movement).

“The stage is set for International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. Yoga is a holistic approach towards health, happiness and well-being. Discipline is the mantra of yoga which emphasises on fine balance between mind and body,” Sinha added.

The L-G shared the exemplary endeavour of ‘zero waste’ food stall in Doodhpathri by Budgam’s Naseema Banu. He said the unique initiative is not only educating locals and tourists about our natural and cultural heritage but also inspiring other food entrepreneurs to adopt sustainable tourism practices.

He appreciated the contribution of glacial scientist Ulfat Majeed in the field of glacier-glacial lake-climate relationships research. She has emerged as a trailblazer in dealing with challenges of climate change, he added. The L-G commended Malik Shugufta Nabi of Ganderbal for helping women in distress, bringing hope in their lives and inspiring others.

Sharing the life’s journey of Udhampur’s Rita Devi, Kathua’s Tripta Devi and Naina Gupta from Ramban, the L-G said the women achievers are the source of inspiration for women entrepreneurs in rural areas.

Sinha made a special mention of Jammu’s woman biker Preeti and Divyavasu Sharma, an IT expert from Jammu.

Preeti is on a mission to educate and empower young daughters towards a glorious career in the armed forces. Divyavasu Sharma regularly educates the public about cyber threat, prudent use of technology for greater good and guides people to navigate the ever-evolving technology landscape, he said.

Sinha also mentioned about Ruhail Maqbool Sheikh, known as Water Warrior of Pulwama, and Jammu’s Ritu Salathia, who has emerged as the brand ambassador of J&K’s gaming industry.

Yogi gives aid to terror attack victims

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered financial assistance to devotees who were injured in the recent terrorist attack on a pilgrims’ bus in Reasi. He gave a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each to Rajesh, a resident of Purdilpur in Gorakhpur, Gayatri and Soni, residents of Riksonna, Bhairopur, who were injured in the recent terrorist attack in Shivkhodi, Jammu. ANI

