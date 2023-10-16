Those harming nation must be dealt with firmly: Bhagwat

PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 15

Underlining the importance of being non-violent, compassionate, resilient and robust, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said those seeking to harm the society and the country must be dealt with firmly.

At a gathering of RSS members in Kathua, he said that like money is donated to help the poor, power should be used to safeguard the weak. He asserted that the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam prevailed over economic considerations at the recent G20 Summit. It was the third day of Bhagwat’s UT visit. The visit holds importance months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as he has stressed for expansion of the organisation’s base, especially in rural areas of the Union Territory.

He met members of the frontal organisations of the RSS as well as senior BJP leaders in Jammu. The RSS workers have been asked to “take the message of social harmony” in rural areas of Jammu region especially in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar.

An RSS member informed that 105 members of 38 organisations of the Sangh Parivar attended the meeting in which various social as well as religious issues were discussed. “Bhagwat laid stress on spreading the organisation’s network ahead of the centenary celebrations of the foundation of the RSS,” the member informed.

RSS chief’s visit holds importance as the BJP is trying hard to not let local issues impact voter’s mindset in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies which went to the party’s kitty in 2019. The saffron party got significant votes in rural areas in 2019.

“During a meeting, Bhagwat reviewed various projects initiated by the J&K RSS for the development of villages and rural economy. He gave some suggestions to the Swayamsevaks who have taken projects for village development and social harmony in society,” the RSS member said.

Strengthen RSS base, workers told

