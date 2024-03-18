Those opposing CAA running Pak’s agenda, says BJP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jammu and Kashmir are supporters of Pakistan.

“The parties opposing CAA are supporters of Pakistan. If a fact check is done, that would show that the number of minorities has increased manifold in India post-Independence while the same showed a drastic decline in Pakistan,” BJP leader and party’s J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur said.

In a statement issued here, the BJP said that the implementation of CAA is a major move to protect the minorities who started residing in India in 2014 after fleeing from Pakistan and Afghanistan. “A large number of people migrated to India to take shelter. The number of minorities went up to Rs 25 crore from 5–8 crore at the time of Independence while the same number decreased in Pakistan from 20 to just 2 per cent. The fact remains that CAA is a big protection for the minorities who are presently living in the country,” the BJP said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Citizenship Amendment Act CAA #Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan #Srinagar