Those supporting terrorism will repent: DGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 13

In the aftermath of one ambush and three terror attacks place in different areas of Jammu division in four days, DGP RR Swain on Thursday said Pakistan was trying to disturb the atmosphere of J&K and the security forces would give a befitting reply to terrorists.

The DGP also visited Katra, which is the base camp of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi district, which witnessed a terror attack on a pilgrim bus on Sunday. The DGP said the agents of the enemy would soon repent their decision to “support” terrorism.

“The starting point of terrorism in J&K is across the border. The clear intent of the adversary is that if they cannot motivate locals for subversive activities to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir, send their own people, Pakistanis, after recruiting them there and forcibly push them into this side,” the DGP told reporters in Reasi.

The police chief also chaired a high-level meeting to review security in the district, where terrorists had attacked a bus on Sunday evening, killing nine and injuring 41.

“The enemy agents are doing it (helping foreign terrorists) for money and narcotics. They will be identified and dealt with sternly. We want to warn them that while the (foreign) terrorists will get killed, those who are supporting them will repent,” Swain said.

Swain said Pakistan seeks to use the tough terrain of Jammu and Kashmir by sending foreign terrorists into the forests and to disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

“This is the truth,” he added. He, however, said the security forces were determined to maintain peace and eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

“What will be our response? We are ready for the small loss because when a war is thrust upon us and terrorists stand before us to kill or get killed, we utilise all our resources and our effort is to give a befitting response. Since they don’t have anyone to care about, their power to inflict loss appears more,” he said. — With PTI inputs

Will give befitting reply What will be our response? We will utilise all our resources and our effort is to give a befitting response. Since they don’t have anyone to care about, their power to inflict loss appears more. — RR Swain, J&K DGP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Pakistan