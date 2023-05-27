Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 26

Thousands of fish have been found lifeless in the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, prompting concerns among residents.

While scientists attribute the mass death to thermal stratification, some residents are pointing fingers at the authorities, blaming the unscientific and unregulated dredging of the lake in preparation for the G20 meeting.

In the days leading up to the G20 meeting held between May 22 and 24, local residents near the lake reported the sight of numerous dead fish floating on the water’s surface.

The cleaning activities conducted to enhance the lake’s appearance for visitors, particularly the removal of vegetation and weeds, have been cited as potential causes by the residents.

The unpleasant stench of decaying fish has now spread throughout the entire lake, further exacerbating concerns.

However, officials from the Fisheries Department attributed the fish deaths to erratic weather patterns and changes in the lake’s hydroponic properties. They say the large-scale death of small fish is a consequence of thermal stratification, which refers to temperature variations at different depths within the lake.

Thermal stratification occurs when different layers of water in a lake have varying temperatures. The temperature variations can hinder the circulation of oxygen throughout the lake, potentially leading to low oxygen levels in deeper areas.