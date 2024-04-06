Thousands offer prayers on last Friday of Ramzan

IANS

Srinagar, April 5

Thousands of devout Muslims offered congregational prayers in Jammu and Kashmir on the last Friday of the ongoing month of Ramadan.

Muslim devotees offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan at Dargah Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar. Reuters/PTI

The largest congregational prayer gathering was held at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. The shrine houses the holy relic of the Prophet of Islam. This is the holiest Muslim shrine in J&K. Former chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the devotees who offered Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine.

Large gatherings for Friday prayers were held at different mosques in Jammu division and other places in the Valley. Congregational prayers were not held at the historic Jamia Masjid in old city Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

Reports reaching from different parts of the UT said that congregational prayers passed off peacefully everywhere.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar