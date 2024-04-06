Thousands offer prayers on last Friday of Ramzan

Srinagar, April 5
Thousands of devout Muslims offered congregational prayers in Jammu and Kashmir on the last Friday of the ongoing month of Ramadan.
The largest congregational prayer gathering was held at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. The shrine houses the holy relic of the Prophet of Islam. This is the holiest Muslim shrine in J&K. Former chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the devotees who offered Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine.
Large gatherings for Friday prayers were held at different mosques in Jammu division and other places in the Valley. Congregational prayers were not held at the historic Jamia Masjid in old city Nowhatta area of Srinagar.
Reports reaching from different parts of the UT said that congregational prayers passed off peacefully everywhere.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC