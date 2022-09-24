Three arrested for drug peddling in Udhampur

Jammu: Three drug peddlers were arrested with over 35-gm heroin in Udhampur, the police said. In the first incident, a police party intercepted two motorcycle-borne men—Yonus and Fiaz Ahmed, and seized 30-gm heroin. In Tikri, a scooterist, Mohan Lal, was caught carrying 7-gm heroin. PTI

J&K sees 28 new Covid cases

Srinagar: J&K on Friday registered 28 fresh Covid cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,79,046. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,785. Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from the Jammu division. There are 173 active cases and 4,74,088 people have recovered from the disease, officials said. PTI

Dry weather likely in UT

Srinagar: Dry weather conditions will prevail in J&K for the next 24 hours, the weatherman said on Friday. Srinagar had 13.7°Celsius, Pahalgam 9.6° and Gulmarg 8.6°Celsius as the minimum temperature. IANS