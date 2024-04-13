Three arrested for providing mobile phone to jail inmate

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 12

The police have arrested three suspects for providing a mobile phone to an inmate of the Amphalla jail here.

On April 2, a ball was found on the premises of the jail during routine searches. A mobile phone (Chinese), a SIM card and a charging wire were found inside the ball.

A case under Section 42 of the Prison Act, was registered at the Pacca Danga police station and the investigation was entrusted to the Rehari police post.

“Sensing the gravity of the situation, a special team was constituted on the directions of the SP (City North), Jammu, Shivam Siddharth,” an official said. On April 3, a man, identified as Mohammad Akheel Wani, a resident of Belicharana, was arrested. He disclosed that he had provided the SIM card to one Harsh Singh.

“Later, the police team arrested Harsh Singh who disclosed during questioning that he along with one Vikas Singh had wrapped one Chinese mobile phone along with the SIM card and a charging wire in the ball. Subsequently, they both went near the Amphalla jail on April 2 on a bike and threw the ball inside the jail from the boundary wall in order to aid a prisoner,” the official said. The police have also arrested the main accused Vikas Singh and seized the motorcycle used in commission of the crime.

