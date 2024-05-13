Three arrested for selling diesel illegally in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Police have arrested three persons for illicit hoarding and sale of diesel alongside National Highway near Nandani Chowk, Samba, and seized around 65 litres of illicit diesel. A police party from Samba police station found some persons indulged in illegal storing and sale/purchase of diesel. After investigation, the accused persons, identified as Vijay Singh and Balbir Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, and Sukh Ram, a resident of Samba, were arrested. A case under Section 3, 7 Essential Commodities Act has been registered. OC

Police raid drug hotspots

Jammu: Continuing its efforts under ‘Operation Sanjeevani’ to eradicate drug menace, the Jammu police conducted raids at several drug hotspot areas within the jurisdiction of Bakshi Nagar sub-division. “A special team raided drug hotspots including Paloura, Resham Ghar, Psychiatric Hospital area, Shiv Nagar area, Kamdhenu flats area, Shakti Nagar area,” an official said. The official said during these raids, a number of drug addicts were identified.

