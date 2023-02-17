Three arrested for threatening scribes

PTI

Srinagar, February 16

Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening journalists and making “anti-national” statements during a press conference in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The arrested men have been identified as Suhail Khan, Nadeem Shafi Rather and Umar Majeed Wani, the Srinagar police said. “They were self-styled leaders. They threatened and intimidated mediapersons, gave anti-national statements in a press conference,” the police tweeted. They have been booked at Kothibagh police station under relevant sections of law and are being interrogated.