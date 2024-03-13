Three bikers killed in Udhampur mishap

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

Three bike-borne persons were killed when they were hit by a truck in Udhampur district.

The victims belonged to Doda district and were killed in road accident near Garnai on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. The deceased have been identified as Shahzad Hussain, from Chanias, Mubashir Hussain, from Gundna, and Vimal Kumar from Thatri.

Rehambal SHO Nishad Ahamed said after getting information about the mishap, he along with a police party rushed to the spot and shifted the critically injured to the Government Medical College, Udhampur, where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.

One of the injured, who was in critical condition, was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, for further treatment. However, he also succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered and further investigations have been initiated.

Woman dies after being hit by oil tanker

Jammu: A woman died after being hit by an oil tanker in Jammu's Pacca Danga area on Tuesday, police said. Tanker driver Mohammad Amin who fled the spot was caught within three hours of the accident, they said. According to police, Nusraf Fatima was travelling with her husband Hanief on a motorcycle when the tanker hit them. The couple was rushed to the hospital where Fatima succumbed to injuries, they said. A case was registered and police began their investigations. A special team was formed to trace the accused. During the investigation, the police team examined CCTV footage and tracked down Amin. He was then arrested and the tanker was seized, officials said. — PTI

