Three die as car falls into gorge in J-K’s Reasi

Reasi/Jammu, April 30
Three people were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
The vehicle was on its way to Karagh from Reasi town and on reaching Tote village, its driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down into more than 100-metre-deep gorge late Saturday night, a police official said.
He said three people – Nasib Singh (65) of Karagh Tote, Karnail Singh (47) of Gull, Tote and Mohan Chand (32) of Devigarh – died on the spot.
The rescuers had a tough time to retrieve the bodies as the vehicle also caught fire, the official said.
