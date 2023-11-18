Three drivers arrested for traffic violations; 298 fined

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 17

In the backdrop of the Doda bus accident in which 39 passengers were killed, the police and administration of mountainous districts of Jammu division have started to go tough against the traffic violators. The Jammu and Kashmir Police fined the owners of 298 vehicles and impounded 20 of them in Doda and Rajouri districts, officials said on Friday.

The accident in Doda, which occurred on Wednesday, reportedly happened when the bus driver was not able to negotiate a sharp curve at high speed. The administrations of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Reasi districts have now launched a special drive to check over-speeding and overloading of public transport vehicles, including buses and cabs.

The action has been taken by the police and the administration in view of public complaints of overloading, rash driving and bad condition of roads following the devastating accident in Trungal Assar area of Doda district.

Doda Police on Friday lodged five FIRs under against traffic violators. One FIR was lodged against a bus driver for overloading passengers while two others were registered against a mini-bus and tempo driver for overloading. The three drivers were arrested and vehicles were also seized.

Two other FIRs were lodged against a matador driver and a cab driver for overloading passengers beyond the seating capacity. A total of 13 vehicles were seized and 132 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules.

Senior officials of the Transport Department set up check-points at different locations on National Highway-244 to check speeding vehicles in Doda. Four vehicles were fined for overloading passengers. Additionally, a bus was seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Doda ARTO Rajesh Gupta also laid checkpoints at sensitive areas. The inspection focused on verifying vehicle licenses, insurance, helmets, and overloading issues.

Meanwhile, police in Rajouri, which also witnesses road accidents frequently, launched a district-wide drive and fined 166 violators. Similarly, 7 vehicles have also been seized by police teams for grave violation of norms.

“Along with this, a case under Sections 279, 336 IPC has been registered at Manjakote police station for dangerous driving endangering life of passengers and pedestrians,” an official informed.

Meanwhile, similar check-points were seen at different locations in mountainous districts. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is under pressure as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Prime Minister Office (PMO) are overseeing the relief efforts in Doda accident.

Police said an appeal was made to all people to follow the traffic rules in letter and spirit, and to ensure a proper coordination with the law enforcement agency for prevention of road accidents.

