Three drug peddlers arrested in Kishtwar, heroin recovered

Jammu, June 10
Kishtwar police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered heroin like substance and cash from their possession.
Divulging the details, Kishtwar SSP Abdul Qayoom said information was received regarding the smuggling and sale of narcotics among the youth in the Gudhali area of Kishtwar by two notorious drug peddlers, namely Sonam Angyal, a resident of Padder, presently residing at Brahman Mohalla, Kishtwar, and Sujal Kumar Shan, a resident of Dool, presently residing with Sonam.
On this information, a case was registered at Kishtwar and a team led by the SHO and supervised by DSP, headquarters, raided the rented accommodation of the accused persons. During the search, 18 grams of a heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession along with Rs 23,300 in cash, a digital electronic weighing machine, and aluminium foil.
In another case, in the early hours, a patrolling party from Kishtwar noticed suspicious behavior of a person attempting to evade the patrol. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended him, resulting in the recovery of a heroin-like substance weighing about 5.5 grams. The accused disclosed his identity as Vikas Sharma, a resident of area near main bus stand Udhampur, presently residing at Akhyarabab, Kishtwar. A case was registered at Kishtwar police station and an investigation was taken up.
The SSP emphasised that the investigating officer has been instructed to thoroughly examine the backward and forward linkages in the case, including scrutinizing the bank account statements of the accused persons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too
Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...