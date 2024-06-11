Three drug peddlers arrested in Kishtwar, heroin recovered

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 10

Kishtwar police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered heroin like substance and cash from their possession.

Divulging the details, Kishtwar SSP Abdul Qayoom said information was received regarding the smuggling and sale of narcotics among the youth in the Gudhali area of Kishtwar by two notorious drug peddlers, namely Sonam Angyal, a resident of Padder, presently residing at Brahman Mohalla, Kishtwar, and Sujal Kumar Shan, a resident of Dool, presently residing with Sonam.

On this information, a case was registered at Kishtwar and a team led by the SHO and supervised by DSP, headquarters, raided the rented accommodation of the accused persons. During the search, 18 grams of a heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession along with Rs 23,300 in cash, a digital electronic weighing machine, and aluminium foil.

In another case, in the early hours, a patrolling party from Kishtwar noticed suspicious behavior of a person attempting to evade the patrol. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended him, resulting in the recovery of a heroin-like substance weighing about 5.5 grams. The accused disclosed his identity as Vikas Sharma, a resident of area near main bus stand Udhampur, presently residing at Akhyarabab, Kishtwar. A case was registered at Kishtwar police station and an investigation was taken up.

The SSP emphasised that the investigating officer has been instructed to thoroughly examine the backward and forward linkages in the case, including scrutinizing the bank account statements of the accused persons.

